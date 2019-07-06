Man arrested after tanning shop targeted in 'robbery'

A 41-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Friday.

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged robbery of a tanning shop in Renfrewshire.

Police were called after the Hot! Salon on Old Sneddon Street, Paisley, was targeted just after 7pm on Friday.

A three-figure sum of money was allegedly stolen, however no one was injured.

Police had taped off an area outside the salon as officers investigated.

A 41-year-old has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

