Eight arrests made during orange walk parade in Glasgow

Two people were arrested over an alleged sectarian breach of the peace.

Orange walk: Eight people arrested.

Eight people have been arrested during an orange walk in Glasgow.

Two were arrested over an alleged sectarian breach of the peace and others for minor public order offences.

Three will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Thousands took part in the Battle of the Boyne Parade through Glasgow which is the biggest march of the year.

Several roads throughout the city had been closed to accommodate the parade on Saturday.

Various groups set off from different areas across the city before assembling at Glasgow Green.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the arrests.

