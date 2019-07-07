Teenage girl dies after being struck by car in hit and run

The 15-year-old was struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Scottish Ambulance Service

A teenage girl has died after being struck by a car in a hit and run in Renfrewshire.

The 15-year-old was with four friends when she was hit by the car, which was driving at speed on the wrong side of the road, at around 2am on Sunday.

She was crossing Glenburn Road near to Fereneze Drive, Paisley, when incident took place.

The black car, possibly a VW Polo, was driving in tandem with another car on the wrong side of Glenburn Road.

The driver initially got out of the car but then went back in and drove off towards Gleniffer Rd.

Emergency services attended and the injured girl was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she died a short time later.

Police are now appealing for information as they try to trace the driver of the car.

Detective Inspector Allan Kelly, Paisley CID, said: "The young girl was with four friends when she stepped on to the road and was hit by the car which was driving at speed on the wrong side of the road in tandem with another car..

"We know that the car, a small hatchback, possibly a VW Polo, was damaged as a result of the collision; it had a cracked windscreen and bumper.

"We also know that the black car was on the wrong side of the road and driving beside another car, as if racing each other, on Glenburn Road, so people may have seen these two cars either in that street or in surrounding streets either before or after.

"I would appeal to the driver of the car to come forward to police and to the occupants of either vehicle involved.

"If you have any information, or dash-cam footage, that you think may help officers with their enquiries, then please contact Paisley CID via 101."

