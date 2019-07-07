Man arrested over death of girl, 15, struck by car

The teenager died in hospital after being knocked down in the early hours of Sunday.

Arrest: Girl died after being hit by car. STV

A man has been arrested over the death of a teenage girl who was struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 15-year-old died in hospital after being knocked down while crossing the road with friends in Paisley at around 2am.

The incident took place on Glenburn Road near to Fereneze Drive in the Renfrewshire town.

A 20-year-old man has now been arrested.

A Police Spokesman said: "Enquiries into the incident are continuing."