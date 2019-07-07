Man injured after being stabbed on street in daylight attack

The 46-year-old was involved in an altercation with another man before he was attacked.

A man has been left injured after being stabbed on a busy Glasgow street in a broad daylight attack.

The 46-year-old victim was walking along Duke Street, near to Barrack Street, when he became involved in an altercation with another man just before 1pm on Saturday.

He was then attacked and stabbed by the suspect who made off towards Bellgrove Street.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he remains for treatment.

Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Detective Constable Gill Alexander, Shettleston CID, said: "There were a lot of people around the area at the time of the incident so it's possible someone might have seen the assault or indeed the suspect making off along Duke Street towards Bellgrove Street afterwards.

"The suspect is described as white, of thin/gaunt appearance, short black hair. He was wearing a black jacket, possibly a leather one.

"Any witnesses to the attack or anyone who recognises the description of the suspect can contact Shettleston CID via 101."