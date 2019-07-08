Police probe 'unexplained' death of eight-week-old boy

The boy died in hospital after being found unconscious inside a house on Sunday morning.

A baby boy has died after being found unconscious in an East Dunbartonshire home.

Police are treating the eight-week-old's death as unexplained while they await the results of a post-mortem.

Emergency services were called to Willowbank Gardens, Kirkintilloch, during the early hours of Sunday.

The baby was found unconscious inside the house. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but died shortly after.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "At around 4am on Sunday, July 7, we received a report that an eight-week-old baby boy was unconscious within a house on Willowbank Gardens, Kirkintilloch.

"He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died a short time later.

"Police are treating his death as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination. Inquiries are continuing.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

