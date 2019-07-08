Second man charged over death of teenage girl hit by car

The 15-year-old died in hospital after being knocked down while crossing the road in Paisley.

Tributes: Flowers were left at the scene of the crash.

A second man has been charged over the death of a teenage girl who was struck by a car in the early hours of Sunday.

The 15-year-old - named locally as Robyn Fryar - died in hospital after being knocked down while crossing the road with friends in Paisley at around 2am.

The incident took place on Glenburn Road near to Fereneze Drive in the Renfrewshire town. Floral tributes have been left at the scene.

Police charged a 20-year-old man in connection with the fatal crash on Sunday.

On Monday, the force confirmed that a second 20-year-old man has also been arrested and charged.

Both men are due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.

A force spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can confirm two men, both aged 20, have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal road crash in Paisley.

"Around 2am on Sunday, July 7, a 15-year-old girl was crossing Glenburn Road near to Fereneze Drive, Paisley, when she was struck by a car on Glenburn Road. She later died in hospital.

"Both men are due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday, July 8. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

