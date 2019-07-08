Tommy Gemmell's 1967 goalscoring boots up for auction

The Celtic legend scored the crucial equaliser in the 2-1 European Cup final win over Inter Milan.

The boots helped secure the European Cup for Celtic in 1967. SNS/McTear's

The football boots worn by Tommy Gemmell in the 1967 European Cup final are going up for auction.

Gemmell, who died in March 2017 aged 73, scored the crucial equaliser before Celtic went on to beat Inter Milan 2-1 and become the first British side to win the competition.

The boots are expected to fetch up to £10,000 when they go under the hammer later this month.

Marked 'TG' on the inside, they have been on show at the Scottish Football Museum at Hampden for the past nine years and are being sold by an anonymous Glasgow businessman.

The seller got the boots when his dad jokingly asked Gemmell if he could have a "token from Tam" after watching a training match.

Gemmell, who played 247 times for Celtic between 1961-1971, scoring 37 goals, tossed him his worn-out boots and said: "I wore these in Lisbon, tell the wee fella to look after them."

A number of other important items from Celtic's history will also go up for auction at the Sporting Medals and Trophies Auction on July 19.

Jimmy 'Jinky' Johnstone's shirt worn in the infamous 1967 World Club Championship clash with Racing Club in Uruguay is expected to sell for between £3000 and £5000.

Meanwhile, Bertie Auld's Adidas holdall from the European Cup final could fetch £2000.

Brian Clements from McTear's said: "We have seen many important pieces of football memorabilia come through our doors over the years but rarely have we seen a piece with such huge historical significance.

"Any memorabilia associated with Celtic's momentous 1967 European Cup win is important but the boots that scored one of Celtic's two goals are on another level entirely."

