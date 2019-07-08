Drivers in court charged with killing girl, 15, in road race

Shaun Gatti and David Kinnon are said to have caused the death of Robyn Fryar in Paisley.

Robyn Fryar: Shaun Gatti and David Kinnon appeared in court.

Two men have appeared in court charged with killing a teenager described as "the loveliest girl ever" in a street race.

Shaun Gatti and David Kinnon are said to have caused the death of Robyn Fryar in Paisley in the early hours of Sunday.

Gatti and Kinnon, both 20, were charged with causing death by dangerous driving following the incident in Paisley.

Miss Fryar died in hospital after being struck at 2am as she crossed Glenburn Road near Fereneze Drive.

Prosecutors claim Gatti and Kinnon drove dangerously at excessive speeds within a 30mph limit while racing each other.

Tributes: Robyn Fryar died in hospital. STV

The race resulted in Gatti's car striking Miss Fryar who later died at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow.

Gatti also allegedly failed to provide his details at the scene and didn't report the collision to police.

He is also accused of trying to pervert the course of justice by attempting to conceal his car under a tarpaulin.

Gatti is also said to have removed registration plates from his car knowing he had collided with and caused the death of the schoolgirl, attempting to hide his guilt.

Gatti, of Paisley, made no plea to the four charges against him during his private hearing.

Kinnon, also of Paisley, made no plea to the single charge against him.

Both men have been released on bail and are expected to go on trial later this year.

Tributes

St Andrew's Academy: The headteacher paid tribute. STV

St Andrew's Academy headteacher Kevin Henry paid tribute to the "popular" schoolgirl, describing her as "friendly, vibrant and considerate".

He said: "The whole school community is saddened by Robyn's passing and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Robyn was friendly, vibrant and considerate. She was a bright girl, highly-motivated and hard-working.

"She had an infectious enthusiasm in her schoolwork and with her friends.

"She had a strong sense of social justice and loyalty which made her popular with all.

"She was a pleasure to teach and valued by her classmates, teachers and the wider S5 and school community. She will be remembered with great affection."

The high school will open on Tuesday and Wednesday between 10.30am and 1pm for pupils to sign a book of remembrance and to receive support from school chaplains and staff.

Calls for speed camera

Action: A petition has been launched. STV

A petition has been launched to install a speed camera on Glenburn Road.

More than 1500 people have joined the online campaign since the incident on Sunday.

A Renfrewshire Council spokesperson stated: "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Robyn's family and friends and all affected by this tragic incident.

"Road safety is of course of paramount importance to us.

"Currently the incident is subject to a police investigation - but as with all incidents we will consider any measures that could enhance road safety once the results and any recommendations from that are known."