Hundreds of homes without power due to substation blaze

Hundreds of homes have been left without power following a blaze at an electricity substation.

Firefighters were called to Burn Terrace in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, shortly after 6.30pm on Monday.

SP Energy Networks tweeted it was aware of a powercut in the G72 and G73 postcode areas with engineers working to restore supplies.

A statement on the company's website said: "Our team has managed to restore power to a number of properties in the area and are still working to repair a damaged substation affecting the rest of our customers without power.

"We now expect all power to be back on as quickly and as safely as possible in stages by 3am."

There were no reports of any injuries.