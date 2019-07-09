Schoolgirl, 16, dies after collapsing during party

Police are investigating whether drugs were involved in incident which left two boys in hospital.

Glasgow: Emergency services were called to Fernbank Street. Google 2019

A 16-year-old girl has died after collapsing at a party in Glasgow.

Two teenage boys were also taken to hospital after falling ill at the property on Fernbank Street, Springburn, during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious, but are investigating whether the use of MDMA was involved.

Emergency services were called to the flat at around 2.30am.

The schoolgirl was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where she died a short time later.

A post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

The teenage boys have since been released after treatment.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "During the early hours of Sunday, police and emergency services were called to reports a 16-year-old girl had taken unwell and collapsed at a flat in Fernbank Street, Springburn.

"She was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where she died a short time later.

"A post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death, which at the moment police are not treating as suspicious.

"Enquiries are continuing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Two male youths, aged 16 and 18, were also in the flat and also felt unwell. They were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, but have since been released."

