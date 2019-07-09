Man needs surgery after being stabbed in murder bid 

The 27-year-old was attacked after becoming involved in a row with a man on Tuesday.

Stabbing: The attack happened in Mitchell Street. Google 2019

A man has been left needing surgery after being stabbed during an argument in North Lanarkshire.

The 27-year-old was attacked after becoming involved in a row with another man on Mitchell Street, Coatbridge, at 12.40am on Tuesday.

Following the assault, the victim made his way to Craigend Drive and contacted a family member who called an ambulance.

He was taken to Monklands Hospital and has since been transferred to the Golden Jubilee Hospital where he is currently being treated.

Police are carrying out inquiries and are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Detective Sergeant Clare Cassidy said: "This attack has left a young man in a very serious condition that requires surgery and could quite easily have had fatal consequences.

"The suspect is described as being a white male who was dressed in shorts, a black jumper and black t-shirt.

"It is also believed that there was a man and woman in the area at the time and I urge them to come forward immediately as they may be able to provide vital information that could assist our inquiry.

"Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at Coatbridge via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 0170 of 9 July 2019. "

