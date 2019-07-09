Search to find missing man who disappeared from hospital

James McClurg was last seen at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary on Tuesday morning.

James McClurg: A search is being carried out.

A search has been launched to find a missing man after he disappeared from hospital.

James McClurg was last seen leaving Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary at 7am on Tuesday.

He had no shoes or top on and was only wearing pyjama trousers.

Police dogs have also joined the search around the hospital as well as nearby fields.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Given James' current state of dress he should stand out.

"Anyone with information, or knows James's whereabouts, is asked to phone 101."