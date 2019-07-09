Strikes at Glasgow Airport called off as staff accept offer

Unite the union previously voted to take industrial action over a pay and pension dispute.

Strike: Passengers faced major disruption.

Planned strike action at Glasgow Airport has been called off after staff voted to accept a new pay offer.

Members of Unite the union previously voted to take industrial action over a pay and pension dispute.

Workers including security officers, airport fire safety staff, airfield operations officers and engineering technicians were due to walk out on dates up to July 15, taking in the start of the traditional Glasgow Fair.

Passengers previously faced a variety of delays including getting through security due to the action.

Unite has said the dispute has now ended after a revised pay offer was accepted.

A spokesman said: "Unite can confirm following a consultative ballot of Unite members at Glasgow Airport its membership have voted to accept the revised offer put to them by management.

"This now ends the dispute at Glasgow Airport."

The vote comes a week after staff at Aberdeen International Airport accepted an offer following a strike over the long-running pay and pension dispute.