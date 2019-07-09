Care worker 'distraught' after being stabbed with needle

The 50-year-old woman was standing next to her work car when a man attacked her on Saturday.

A care worker was left "distraught" after being attacked by a man who stabbed her with a needle.

The 50-year-old woman was standing next to her work car when the man pricked her on Nelson Street in Largs, North Ayrshire, at 6.30pm on Saturday.

She was taken to Crosshouse Hospital and will have to undergo tests and examinations over several months to ensure she has not suffered any lasting health issues.

The attacker, who fled from the scene, is white, aged around 30, with a slim build and a gaunt appearance.

He was wearing a light grey hooded top, black jogging trousers and a grey baseball cap.

Officers are continuing to carry out door-to-door enquiries and they are checking CCTV footage.

Sergeant Stephen McCulloch said the victim has been left "distraught" by the attack.

He said: "This act has been carried out by a despicable individual, causing the victim a great deal of stress and anxiety.

"I am appealing to people in the area to think back and consider if they saw this man.

"Did you see anything which could assist us in identifying him?

"Have you overheard anyone talking about the incident?

"Any small piece of information could prove significant in our enquiries, so please do pass it on."