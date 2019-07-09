Low flying planes 'causing roof tiles to be blown off homes'

Residents in Clydebank, East Dunbartonshire, are concerned about how low planes are flying.

Vibrations from low flying planes are causing tiles from roofs to be blown off houses, residents have claimed.

Those living in Clydebank, East Dunbartonshire, are concerned about how low planes are flying over their homes and have contacted Glasgow Airport to solve the problem.

Joseph Henry, community councillor, described the situation as "horrendous".

He said: "Life for residents in this area is horrendous due to the amount of noise from planes taking off and landing at Glasgow Airport.

"There have been numerous occasions where planes have been too low and taken tiles off roofs."

Airport bosses are holding a consultation over its flight path next year.

Mr Henry believes it will take a fatality before any action is taken.

"On Saturday evening, we had a scary moment when residents vacated their veranda and they then heard an almighty bang," he said.

"Had they not went inside it would have been a very serious incident.

"We are getting this 24/7. We have asked for a curfew on night time flights for residents to get sleep.

"Before anything is done, it will take a fatality for anything to get done."

Mr Henry added the situation is making their lives a misery.

He said: "We have been fighting this now for 20 years asking the airport to take us into consideration and it just isn't happening.

"In the summer, the planes are every two or three minutes.

"People ask us why we live here but I have lived here all my life and once upon a time Glasgow Airport was a flying club - it was never as busy as what it is now. Over the years it's increased capacity and for people living here it's absolutely horrendous."

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: "Whilst incidents of this nature are extremely rare, we do of course take any complaint like this extremely seriously.

"We have been in touch with the resident and arranged for a surveyor to visit the property to assess the damage and determine what the cause may have been.

"All departing and arriving aircraft follow very specific and pre-determined routes which have been authorised and published by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

"Aircraft, when on final approach into Glasgow Airport, do not and cannot deviate from these routes which have been designed in accordance with strict safety and environmental criteria."