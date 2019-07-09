Murder suspect who fled abroad 'bankrolled from Scotland'

Jordan Owen is wanted by police following the death of Jamie Lee who was killed in Glasgow.

Jamie Lee: The 23-year-old was shot dead.

A murder suspect who fled abroad two years ago is being bankrolled from Scotland, police believe.

Jamie Lee was killed when he was shot in a playpark on Ballantay Terrace in Castlemilk, Glasgow, in July 2017.

The 23-year-old had become a father to a baby boy shortly before his death.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued for Jordan Owen, 24, following the murder.

Chief inspector Martin Fergus said: "Two years may have passed but our resolve to locate Jordan has not diminished.

"I believe he may be overseas and will therefore be in regular contact with people, who may be helping him by providing financial support and by staying silent.

Scene: Crimestoppers has offered a reward. STV

"Jordan Owen fled shortly after the death of 23-year-old Jamie Lee, from Castlemilk."

He added: "He took off and left others to deal with the aftermath of what happened.

"I would urge anyone who has any information or knowledge regarding Jordan Owen and his whereabouts; or indeed the network of people helping him, to please get in touch.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small, could mean a great deal in the process of dismantling his connection to the community and ultimately lead to his arrest."

In an emotional social media post last year, the the victim's mum sent out a plea to find her son's former friend.

Annfrances Dearie said: "He has left an eight-month-old baby without his daddy, me without my son, his partner devastated and his brothers and sisters without their brother."

Crimestoppers have also offered a £5000 reward for any information that leads to Owen's whereabouts.