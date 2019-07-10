Man charged by police over attempted murder in street

The 27-year-old victim required surgery following the attack in North Lanarkshire.

Airdrie Sheriff Court: The suspect will appear on Thursday. Google 2019

A man has been arrested and charged over an attempted murder in North Lanarkshire.

The 27-year-old male victim was stabbed during an altercation on Mitchell Street, Coatbridge, at 12.40am on Tuesday.

The man, who required surgery, was taken to Monklands Hospital before being transferred to the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank for further treatment.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that a 20-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A force spokeswoman said: "A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

"He is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday, July 11. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

