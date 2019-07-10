Two charged after woman 'spat on' during Orange walk

Police said two men aged 34 and 45 had been arrested following a parade in Glasgow.

Glasgow: The woman was assaulted on West George Street. Google 2019

Two men have been charged after a woman was allegedly spat on during an Orange walk.

Video shared online during the annual Battle of the Boyne parade in Glasgow showed a woman being accosted by band members as she tried to cross a road.

The incident happened in West George Street, Glasgow, on Saturday and police said two men aged 34 and 45 had now been charged.



They have since been released and will appear in court at a later date.



A force spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can confirm that two men have been arrested following an investigation into reports of a 25-year-old woman being assaulted in West George Street, Glasgow, on Saturday, July 6.

"The men, aged 34 and 45, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Both men have been released and will appear at court at a later date.

"This incident refers to police receiving a complaint on Tuesday, July 9 regarding a woman being spat on during an Orange parade in Glasgow city centre on Saturday."

