  • STV
  • MySTV

Graduate donates more than £6m to Glasgow University

STV

John Shaw, who graduated from the university, and his wife Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, pledged the money.

Donation: Glasgow University.
Donation: Glasgow University. Pixabay by Michael Beckwith / Cropped

A graduate has pledged more than £6m to Glasgow University in what has been described as the institute's largest-ever donation.

John Shaw, who graduated from the university, and his wife Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have donated £5m US dollars (just under £4m) to the new research hub being constructed on the site of the old Western Infirmary.

Space in the second level, dedicated to public engagement, will be named Shaw Plaza.

A total of 2.5m US dollars (just under £2m) has also been donated to create a new professorial chair in precision oncology, to be named the Mazumdar-Shaw Chair.

Mr Shaw said: "As a proud alumnus of the University of Glasgow, I have the good fortune of making a gift at a time when the university is embarking on a major expansion.

"Both Kiran and I have the proud privilege of being awarded honorary doctorates.

"The success of our company, Biocon, has allowed us to be philanthropic. Research at Glasgow resonates very closely with Biocon's principal interests in diabetes and cancer.

"Our gift therefore seeks to support research and precision oncology.

"The University of Glasgow has the potential to advance science to new levels and become a globally-recognised research hub."

'As a proud alumnus of the University of Glasgow, I have the good fortune of making a gift at a time when the university is embarking on a major expansion.'
John Shaw

Mr Shaw completed an MA in history/modern history in 1970 when he was also chairman of the Adam Smith Society, and received a commission from the Officer Training Corps.

The couple met in Bangalore while Mr Shaw was working with Paisley-based textile firm Coats and they married in 1998.

He took early retirement to help grow his wife's firm, Biocon, into a biotech giant and one of India's largest pharmaceutical companies - leading to their donation.

Mr Shaw added: "Building a business from scratch into a large enterprise takes courage, determination and endurance. Most importantly, it is a journey of risk management.

"Our message to young entrepreneurs and businessmen and women would be to pursue opportunities with a sense of purpose and a spirit of challenge.

"There are no guarantees or shortcuts to success."

University principal and vice-chancellor Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli said: "We are deeply grateful to John and Kiran for this act of extraordinary generosity.

"The research hub, currently under construction, will create a unique environment which will break down organisational silos to allow the collaboration across disciplines on which world-changing research breakthroughs now depend.

"It will allow us to impact on many of the most pressing issues of our time, including new treatments for chronic and infectious diseases and reducing poverty in the global south.

"John and Kiran have long been supporters of the university, also helping develop the university's strong scientific relationship with Biocon which includes joint PhDs.

"I am delighted that we are able to do such important work together."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.