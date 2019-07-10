Four abandoned puppies found dumped at side of road
The dogs were extremely underweight and one of them was suffering from a broken leg.
An appeal has been launched after four puppies were found dumped at the side of a road "like rubbish".
All of the dogs were underweight - with one suffering from a broken leg.
The Scottish SPCA is unsure whether the injury was present at the time of the pups being abandoned or if it happened as a result of being left at the roadside and hit by a vehicle.
The dogs - believed to be collie cross types and around two to four-months-old - were found last Thursday by a member of the public on the B743 road between Strathaven in South Lanarkshire and Muirkirk in East Ayrshire.
Inspector Dawn Robertson said: "They are all very underweight and one had an obvious broken leg.
"Thankfully these puppies were found before any serious harm could come to them.
"They are currently being cared for at one of our rescue centres where they will receive all the care and attention they deserve.
"These poor puppies were dumped at the side of a road like rubbish, with no regard for their safety or wellbeing.
"I would urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact our confidential animal helpline."
If you have any information, call 03000 999 999.
