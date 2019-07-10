Pensioner dies at scene after car smashes into tree

A 74-year-old woman died after the crash near Kelso in the Borders on Tuesday.

A pensioner has died after her car careered off a road and smashed into a tree.

The crash happened on the B6350 next to Sprouston near Kelso in the Borders at 10.20am on Tuesday.

A 74-year-old woman, who was driving a silver Vauxhall Meriva, died at the scene.

The road was closed for six hours while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Fraser Wood said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this sad time and we have officers providing them with support and assistance.

"The B6350 is a rural road running between Kelso and Coldstream and we believe that the car was travelling eastwards, towards Coldstream, when it left the road.

"I would appeal to any drivers using the B6350 yesterday morning who may have passed the vehicle prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to get in touch with officers as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.