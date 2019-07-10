Man who disappeared after coach stopped at services found safe

Henry Fullaton, also known as Davey, was travelling on the coach from Scotland to Hull.

Davey: Henry Fullaton was found at home. North Yorkshire Police / Google 2019

A man who went missing after the bus he was travelling on stopped at a service station has been found safe and well at home.

Henry Fullaton, also known as Davey, was on the coach from Scotland to Hull ferry port when the vehicle stopped at Wetherby Services on the A1 at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old, from Glasgow, left his belongings on the bus - including his phone, passport, bag and medication - but did not return to collect them or continue his journey.

He was reported missing by the coach driver around 6pm.

Searches were carried out around the area with help from the National Police Air Service's helicopter.

North Yorkshire Police said on Wednesday he had been found safe and well at home in Glasgow.

