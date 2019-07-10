CCTV released for missing man who failed to arrive at work

Gregor Gibbons was reported missing on Tuesday, July 2, after leaving his home in Colston, Glasgow.

Gregor Gibbons: Searches are being carried out to find him.

A CCTV image has been released of a missing man who failed to arrive at work.

Gregor Gibbons went missing on Tuesday, July 2, when he left his home in Colston, Glasgow.

The 32-year-old, who works for a printing firm, had reportedly been seen at the Clyde and Forth Canal path near Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.

The last confirmed sighting of him is on CCTV outside the Convenience Store on Maryhill Road at 6.35pm on Tuesday.

Police are also kayaking along the canal as part of their searches.

Inspector Pauline Thomson said: "Gregor's family is distraught at not knowing where he is or what has happened to him.

"As part of the ongoing search for him, officers from the marine unit have been kayaking along the canal.

"Officers are also searching more rural areas on off road bikes.

"Despite this, Gregor has still not been found."

She added: "We continue to speak with family and friends and are checking CCTV footage for any small piece of information which could assist us in identifying where Gregor is.

"I would ask people to check any footage on their dash cams or cycle helmet cameras as they may have picked up images of Gregor and not realise it.

"If you think you have any information which could help, then please do contact us."

Police are also handing out leaflets at the Clyde and Forth Canal path in a bid to find him.

His white Ford Fiesta was found on Friday morning on Grovepark Street in Maryhill, Glasgow.

Car: His Ford Fiesta was found on Friday.