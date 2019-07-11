Body of man, 80, found inside Glasgow Central Mosque

Officers were called to the place of worship in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Glasgow: Police taped off the mosque. STV

The body of an 80-year-old man has been found inside Glasgow Central Mosque.

The death is not thought to be suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 3.40am this morning, police received a report of an 80-year-old man's body being found within Central Mosque in Gorbals Glasgow.

"A post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the exact circumstances of the death, which is currently not being treated as suspicious."

