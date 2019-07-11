  • STV
First aid hero who lost her life to be honoured by charity

Jenness Mitchell

Amy Allan, who would now be 15, will be remembered by St Andrew's First Aid at its annual awards.

Tribute: Amy Allan will be honoured by St Andrew's First Aid.
Tribute: Amy Allan will be honoured by St Andrew's First Aid. St Andrew's First Aid

A teenage girl who died after battling a series of lifelong conditions is to be honoured by a charity for her dedication to first aid.

Amy Allan, who would now be 15, will be remembered by St Andrew's First Aid at its annual awards following her death last year.

In memory of the teen, the charity has renamed the Young First Aid Volunteer of the Year Award to the Amy Allan Young Volunteer of the Year Award.

Amy, who lived in Dalry, Ayrshire, first got involved with the St Andrew's First Aid Queen Street Youth Cadets in April 2016.

Over the years she spent with the corps, she became a leader, ambassador, friend and mentor to others - helping them to become future lifesavers themselves.

'There was no-one who loved life more than she did and I know she is greatly missed by those she has left behind.'
Leigh Allan, Amy's mum

Leigh Allan, Amy's mum, spoke fondly of her daughter's love of first aid.

She said: "Unlike other clubs she had been to, the cadets was always a joy and never a chore.

"She enjoyed every bit of the time she spent with St Andrew's First Aid and was so fond of the leaders.

"She met kindred spirits in the other cadets and she loved going to training or attending events.

"She always got involved wherever she could. She wanted to teach others the skills to help save a life and never let her own health struggles get in the way.

"She loved babies and younger kids and was keen to make sure she knew what to do when she was looking after them, should anything happen.

"She always went out of her way to help others and having first aid was another way for her to be able to do this.

"There was no-one who loved life more than she did and I know she is greatly missed by those she has left behind."

'Amy was everything we look for in our young volunteers and renaming the award after her is our way of both remembering and honouring her as a person and her efforts in supporting us to help save more lives, together.'
Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew's First Aid

St Andrew's First Aid Awards will take place on November 15 in Glasgow.

Nominations can be made across ten categories, including First Aid Hero of the Year, Community First Aid Champion, and Emergency Services Hero of the Year.

Paying tribute to Amy, Stuart Callison, chief executive of St Andrew's First Aid, said: "Amy was everything we look for in our young volunteers and renaming the award after her is our way of both remembering and honouring her as a person and her efforts in supporting us to help save more lives, together.

"She made a real name for herself and inspired so many people to start learning first aid themselves, encouraging them to keep going and to teach others.

"She may no longer be with us, but she is still very much in our hearts and thoughts."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.