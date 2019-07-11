Family reveals pain after schoolgirl killed in 'hit-and-run'

Robyn Fryar, 15, died in hospital after being hit by a car in Paisley on Sunday.

Tribute: Robyn Fryar's family have been left devastated over her death.

The heartbroken family of a schoolgirl who died after being struck by a car have said they feel as if they "are in a nightmare that we cannot wake up from".

Robyn Fryar, 15, died in hospital after being knocked down while crossing the road with friends in Paisley at around 2am on Sunday.

In a tribute to the St Andrew's Academy pupil, the teen's family said they are devastated that they will "never experience the joy of seeing her married or have her own children".

In a statement, they said: "Robyn was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and a loyal friend, she lived life with love and laughter in her heart.

"To be taken from us at such a young age is devastating, we will never experience the joy of seeing her married or have her own children.

"Her family and friends currently feel as though we are in a nightmare that we cannot wake up from, with the pain too much to bear."

'Her family and friends currently feel as though we are in a nightmare that we cannot wake up from, with the pain too much to bear.' Robyn Fryar's family

The teen's family thanked all those who have offered support over the last few days, and praised the emergency services and members of the community who "fought so hard to save Robyn's life".

The family added: "The involvement from St Andrew's school, teachers and pupils in paying tribute to Robyn has been so comforting and respectful, and while the investigation is still ongoing we do hope that there will be justice for Robyn in the future, and changes will be made so that no other parent loses a child in such horrific circumstances.

"We would now ask that our family is left in peace to grieve and plan for Robyn's funeral, which will be a celebration of the life of a wonderful daughter who was loved by all who knew her."

Tributes: Robyn Fryar died in hospital after being knocked down. STV

Two men arrested

Miss Fryar was knocked down on Glenburn Road near to Fereneze Drive in the Renfrewshire town.

Shaun Gatti and David Kinnon, both 20, have since appeared in court, charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.

Prosecutors claim Gatti and Kinnon drove dangerously at excessive speeds within a 30mph limit while racing each other.

The race is said to have resulted in Gatti's car striking Miss Fryar.

Gatti also allegedly failed to provide his details at the scene and didn't report the collision to police.

He is also accused of trying to pervert the course of justice by attempting to conceal his car under a tarpaulin.

Gatti allegedly removed registration plates from his car knowing he had collided with and caused the death of the schoolgirl, attempting to hide his guilt.

Gatti, of Paisley, made no plea to the four charges against him during his private hearing.

Kinnon, also of Paisley, made no plea to the single charge against him.

Both men have been released on bail and are expected to go on trial later this year.

St Andrew's Academy: Pupils and teachers have paid tribute. STV

Tributes

St Andrew's Academy was opened on Tuesday and Wednesday for pupils to sign a book of remembrance and to receive support from school chaplains and staff.

Headteacher Kevin Henry paid tribute to the "popular" schoolgirl, describing her as "friendly, vibrant and considerate".

He said: "The whole school community is saddened by Robyn's passing and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Robyn was friendly, vibrant and considerate. She was a bright girl, highly-motivated and hard-working.

"She had an infectious enthusiasm in her schoolwork and with her friends.

"She had a strong sense of social justice and loyalty which made her popular with all.

"She was a pleasure to teach and valued by her classmates, teachers and the wider S5 and school community. She will be remembered with great affection."

Action: A petition has been launched. STV

Calls for speed camera

A petition has been launched to install a speed camera on Glenburn Road.

More than 8800 people have joined the online campaign since the incident on Sunday.

A Renfrewshire Council spokesperson stated: "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Robyn's family and friends and all affected by this tragic incident.

"Road safety is of course of paramount importance to us.

"Currently the incident is subject to a police investigation - but as with all incidents we will consider any measures that could enhance road safety once the results and any recommendations from that are known."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.