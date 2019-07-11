  • STV
  • MySTV

Family reveals pain after schoolgirl killed in 'hit-and-run'

Jenness Mitchell

Robyn Fryar, 15, died in hospital after being hit by a car in Paisley on Sunday.

Tribute: Robyn Fryar's family have been left devastated over her death.
Tribute: Robyn Fryar's family have been left devastated over her death.

The heartbroken family of a schoolgirl who died after being struck by a car have said they feel as if they "are in a nightmare that we cannot wake up from".

Robyn Fryar, 15, died in hospital after being knocked down while crossing the road with friends in Paisley at around 2am on Sunday.

In a tribute to the St Andrew's Academy pupil, the teen's family said they are devastated that they will "never experience the joy of seeing her married or have her own children".

In a statement, they said: "Robyn was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and a loyal friend, she lived life with love and laughter in her heart.

"To be taken from us at such a young age is devastating, we will never experience the joy of seeing her married or have her own children.

"Her family and friends currently feel as though we are in a nightmare that we cannot wake up from, with the pain too much to bear."

'Her family and friends currently feel as though we are in a nightmare that we cannot wake up from, with the pain too much to bear.'
Robyn Fryar's family

The teen's family thanked all those who have offered support over the last few days, and praised the emergency services and members of the community who "fought so hard to save Robyn's life".

The family added: "The involvement from St Andrew's school, teachers and pupils in paying tribute to Robyn has been so comforting and respectful, and while the investigation is still ongoing we do hope that there will be justice for Robyn in the future, and changes will be made so that no other parent loses a child in such horrific circumstances.

"We would now ask that our family is left in peace to grieve and plan for Robyn's funeral, which will be a celebration of the life of a wonderful daughter who was loved by all who knew her."

Tributes: Robyn Fryar died in hospital after being knocked down.
Tributes: Robyn Fryar died in hospital after being knocked down. STV

Two men arrested

Miss Fryar was knocked down on Glenburn Road near to Fereneze Drive in the Renfrewshire town.

Shaun Gatti and David Kinnon, both 20, have since appeared in court, charged with causing her death by dangerous driving.

Prosecutors claim Gatti and Kinnon drove dangerously at excessive speeds within a 30mph limit while racing each other.

The race is said to have resulted in Gatti's car striking Miss Fryar.

Gatti also allegedly failed to provide his details at the scene and didn't report the collision to police.

He is also accused of trying to pervert the course of justice by attempting to conceal his car under a tarpaulin.

Gatti allegedly removed registration plates from his car knowing he had collided with and caused the death of the schoolgirl, attempting to hide his guilt. 

Gatti, of Paisley, made no plea to the four charges against him during his private hearing.

Kinnon, also of Paisley, made no plea to the single charge against him.

Both men have been released on bail and are expected to go on trial later this year.

St Andrew's Academy: Pupils and teachers have paid tribute.
St Andrew's Academy: Pupils and teachers have paid tribute. STV

Tributes

St Andrew's Academy was opened on Tuesday and Wednesday for pupils to sign a book of remembrance and to receive support from school chaplains and staff.

Headteacher Kevin Henry paid tribute to the "popular" schoolgirl, describing her as "friendly, vibrant and considerate".

He said: "The whole school community is saddened by Robyn's passing and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Robyn was friendly, vibrant and considerate. She was a bright girl, highly-motivated and hard-working.

"She had an infectious enthusiasm in her schoolwork and with her friends.

"She had a strong sense of social justice and loyalty which made her popular with all.

"She was a pleasure to teach and valued by her classmates, teachers and the wider S5 and school community. She will be remembered with great affection."

Action: A petition has been launched.
Action: A petition has been launched. STV

Calls for speed camera

A petition has been launched to install a speed camera on Glenburn Road.

More than 8800 people have joined the online campaign since the incident on Sunday.

A Renfrewshire Council spokesperson stated: "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Robyn's family and friends and all affected by this tragic incident.

"Road safety is of course of paramount importance to us.

"Currently the incident is subject to a police investigation - but as with all incidents we will consider any measures that could enhance road safety once the results and any recommendations from that are known."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.