Murder accused 'sent pictures of body to three women'

Kyle McAuley is alleged to have repeatedly struck Kevin McCluskey on the head with a dumbbell.

Kyle McAuley denied the charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a dad and then sending a photograph of his dead body to three women.

Kyle McAuley, 29, is alleged to have repeatedly struck 28-year-old Kevin McCluskey on the head with a dumbbell at a flat in Nelson Street, Greenock, on March 24.

McAuley denies murder and has lodged a special defence of self defence.

He is also charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by sending a picture of Mr McCluskey to a woman, her daughter and another woman.

It is also alleged that McAuley moved the body from the bedroom to the entrance of the flat and placed a knife on the floor near to the body in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

McAuley from Greenock, pleaded not guilty to all charges at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday and will go on trial in December.

