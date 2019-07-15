How Frankie Vaughan and Jacques Chirac held Easterhouse back

High-profile visits fuelled stereotypes - but now things are changing in Easterhouse.

Back in the 1960s, singer Frankie Vaughan swapped the stage for the streets, to become an unlikely peace broker between gangs in Easterhouse and elsewhere in Glasgow.

He called for a knife amnesty - but his campaigning legacy wasn't entirely welcome.

"When that happened, people in Easterhouse couldn't get credit, they couldn't even book for a holiday," local councillor Maureen Burke says.

"That was what that bad press had done, it made people's lives worse here. But we've moved on - people are strong in this community."

That was just one of many high-profile visits Easterhouse has accommodated over the years - but many felt these fuelled stereotypes about the area, and other post-war housing schemes like it.

Frankie Vaughan visited Easterhouse in the 1960s.

Princes Charles and former French president Jacques Chirac were welcomed with great fanfare in 1996.

Just after the millennium, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith had his so-called "Easterhouse epiphany" about poverty during a trip there; later he led controversial welfare reforms.

But nearly two decades on, the green shoots of regeneration are starting to take effect.

The dilapidated flats visited by Duncan Smith have long since been replaced, and new housing is springing up.

The Seven Lochs Wetland Park is being developed, encouraging residents to enjoy the greenspace on their doorsteps.

Reformed drug addict Stuart Patterson was involved in gang fights as a teenager. He now runs a community church in a local shopping centre, and sees hope for the community he calls home.

He told STV News: "It seems like it's taken 50 years for all the civic authorities to catch up on what we believe, that we're actually very proud of where we come from, despite us being told our whole lives that we shouldn't be, and getting in on the act and beginning to develop it."

This year, the Pavilion Youth Cafe marks two decades years of helping young people thrive.

Members benefit from a wide range of activities and many go on to volunteer there themselves.

Apprentice childcare worker Chloe Burnett went from attending as a teenager, to volunteering, and then becoming a paid member of staff.

She helped to set up a 'girls' group', to help local teenage girls develop life skills and offer a listening ear to those who may not feel comfortable speaking about certain issues with their parents or carers.

"It's given them the opportunity to come out of their shells, it gives them a safe space to speak about bullying and things," she says.

"As a younger child I experienced some of those problems, so it's good that we've got a full group in place to help the younger ones now."

Asked if the scheme has helped give her a sense of pride in Easterhouse, she replies: "Yes. Definitely."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.