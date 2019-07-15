  • STV
  • MySTV

How Frankie Vaughan and Jacques Chirac held Easterhouse back

Kaye Nicolson Kaye Nicolson

High-profile visits fuelled stereotypes - but now things are changing in Easterhouse.

Back in the 1960s, singer Frankie Vaughan swapped the stage for the streets, to become an unlikely peace broker between gangs in Easterhouse and elsewhere in Glasgow.

He called for a knife amnesty - but his campaigning legacy wasn't entirely welcome.

"When that happened, people in Easterhouse couldn't get credit, they couldn't even book for a holiday," local councillor Maureen Burke says.

"That was what that bad press had done, it made people's lives worse here. But we've moved on - people are strong in this community."

That was just one of many high-profile visits Easterhouse has accommodated over the years - but many felt these fuelled stereotypes about the area, and other post-war housing schemes like it.

Frankie Vaughan visited Easterhouse in the 1960s.
Frankie Vaughan visited Easterhouse in the 1960s.

Princes Charles and former French president Jacques Chirac were welcomed with great fanfare in 1996.

Just after the millennium, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith had his so-called "Easterhouse epiphany" about poverty during a trip there; later he led controversial welfare reforms.

But nearly two decades on, the green shoots of regeneration are starting to take effect.

The dilapidated flats visited by Duncan Smith have long since been replaced, and new housing is springing up.

The Seven Lochs Wetland Park is being developed, encouraging residents to enjoy the greenspace on their doorsteps.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1439105-child-poverty-challenges-of-being-on-breadline/ | default

Reformed drug addict Stuart Patterson was involved in gang fights as a teenager. He now runs a community church in a local shopping centre, and sees hope for the community he calls home.

He told STV News: "It seems like it's taken 50 years for all the civic authorities to catch up on what we believe, that we're actually very proud of where we come from, despite us being told our whole lives that we shouldn't be, and getting in on the act and beginning to develop it."

This year, the Pavilion Youth Cafe marks two decades years of helping young people thrive.

Members benefit from a wide range of activities and many go on to volunteer there themselves.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1437989-classroom-of-children-could-fall-into-poverty-every-day/ | default

Apprentice childcare worker Chloe Burnett went from attending as a teenager, to volunteering, and then becoming a paid member of staff.

She helped to set up a 'girls' group', to help local teenage girls develop life skills and offer a listening ear to those who may not feel comfortable speaking about certain issues with their parents or carers.

"It's given them the opportunity to come out of their shells, it gives them a safe space to speak about bullying and things," she says.

"As a younger child I experienced some of those problems, so it's good that we've got a full group in place to help the younger ones now."

Asked if the scheme has helped give her a sense of pride in Easterhouse, she replies: "Yes. Definitely."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.