Carer who fractured baby's skull in repeated attacks jailed

The child was injured in the attacks including one that took place on Christmas Day.

Sheriff Court: Finlay jailed for five years. © STV

A carer who left a baby with a fractured skull after repeatedly assaulting her from the day she was born has been jailed for five years.

Michael Finlay, who once stated: "S*** happens" in reference to one attack, targeted the child between October and December in 2017 at a house in Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire.

One of the attacks, in which the 34-year-old shook the girl "uncontrollably", occurred on Christmas Day.

Finlay, who works as a carer for vulnerable people, was convicted of repeatedly assaulting the child to her severe injury and danger of life at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC told Finlay: "Your rage has cost you your home, your employment and your liberty.

"No-one who heard the evidence could fail to be moved by the plight of the child who suffered at your hands."

At his trial the court heard how Finlay, of Johnstone, Renfrewshire, would "lose control" and yell at the baby to "shut up" when she cried.

Jurors were also told how he had previously been warned about his handling of the child when the baby's mum sent him a text message saying: "You need to be careful, so she does not have any knocks like last time."

He replied: "I know."

The baby's aunt also sent him a message after noticing the child hurt. That was when Finlay told her that "s*** happens".

The court heard that Finlay inflicted "blunt force trauma" to cause the skull fracture and that he could not explain where a lump on her head had come from when later questioned.

Finlay's lawyer Gary Allan QC told the court that he loved his job as a carer.

He said: "Not only was he good at caring for vulnerable people but he enjoyed it."