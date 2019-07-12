Search for missing teenager last seen two days ago
Adam Alsoudani, 15, has not been seen since Wednesday.
Police in Glasgow are searching for a missing teenager who has not been seen in two days.
Adam Alsoundani was last seen in the Cardonald area of the city on Wednesday.
The 15-year-old, who is also known to frequent Hillington, is believed to have travelled into Glasgow City Centre.
Adam is described as being around 5ft4 with a stocky build and short black hair.
Anyone with any information into his whereabouts should contact police on 101.
