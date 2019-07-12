Shopkeeper arrested over 'indecent texts' sent to girl, 12,

The 58-year-old has been arrested and charged over the incident in Castlemilk.

Arrested; Alleged incident took place in Castlemilk. Google

A Glasgow shopkeeper has been arrested over alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a young girl.

The 58-year-old man reportedly sent indecent text messages to the 12-year-old in the city's Castlemilk area.

He was arrested on Thursday and has now been charged over the alleged incident that reportedly took place in a Usave shop at the Braes Shopping Centre on Dougrie Drive.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that a 58 year-old man has been arrested and charged for indecent communications following an incident which took place on Dougrie Drive, Glasgow.

"He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.