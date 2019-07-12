Boy, 13, suffers head injury after being attacked by gang

The teenager was injured after a fight broke out at a train station in Glasgow.

Injured: Teenage boy assaulted at station. Google

A teenage boy has suffered a head injury after being assaulted during a gang fight in Glasgow.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the incident that took place at Scotstounhill Station on Friday, July 5.

Police were called to the scene at around 1.40pm after a fight broke out between a group of teenage boys.

The victim was assaulted by one of the group and sustained a head injury.

British Transport Police are now appealing for information and want to speak to any witnesses.

Officers believe five young men were involved in the incident.

All the suspects are reported as being aged between 13 and 16-years-old, four are described as white with one described as Asian.

The first suspect is described as having medium length dark hair. He was wearing glasses and a grey hooded top.

The second was also wearing glasses and dark jogging bottoms. The third as having short dark hair with a grey hooded North Face top.

The fourth had short dark hair and was wearing a blue Lacoste jumper with a bright blue logo and blue trousers.

The fifth is described as Asian with medium length dark hair with a blue hooded top and grey joggers.

Anyone with any information should contact BTP officers by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.

