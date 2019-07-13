Manhunt launched after three people hit by car in murder bid

A man and a woman remain in hospital following the incident in Glasgow on Friday night.

Glasgow: The trio were knocked down after leaving the Pig 'n' Whistle pub. Google 2019

A manhunt has been launched after three people were hit by a car that mounted a pavement in an attempted murder bid.

A 28-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman remain in Glasgow Royal Infirmary, while a 25-year-old man was released after treatment following the incident in the city.

The incident happened on Old Rutherglen Road at around midnight on Friday.

The trio were struck after leaving the Pig 'n' Whistle pub on nearby McNeil Street.

Police were called to a disturbance at the pub earlier in the evening and are trying to establish whether the incidents are linked.

Officers are currently working to obtain a description of the car involved.

'The car had driven up onto the pavement and therefore we are treating this incident as attempted murder.' Detective sergeant Keith Runcie

Detective sergeant Keith Runcie said: "The car had driven up onto the pavement and therefore we are treating this incident as attempted murder.

"Officers had been called to a disturbance at the pub prior to the incident taking place and therefore we are trying to establish whether both incidents are linked.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the Pig 'n' Whistle pub on McNeil Street last night, or who witnessed the incident take place on Old Rutherglen Road to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"You may be able to help us with our enquiry."

