Woman grabbed behind toilet and sexually assaulted at TRNSMT

Three men came to the aid of the 32-year-old victim, who was attacked at around 10pm on Friday.

Glasgow Green: The attack happened at TRNSMT on Friday. Ryan Buchanan

A woman was grabbed by a man and then sexually assaulted by another at TRNSMT.

The 32-year-old victim was attacked as she made her way to the toilets near the Main Stage at around 10pm in Glasgow Green on Friday night.

Three men who were walking by shouted at the attackers, who then ran off.

The woman then made her way back to her family and alerted the police.

Investigating officers want to trace the three men who assisted the woman and stopped the "attack from escalating".

'I don't think the three men realised what was actually going on or that their intervention probably stopped this attack from escalating.' Detective sergeant Euan Keil

Detective sergeant Euan Keil said: "The woman was making her way to the toilets when she was grabbed by one man and pulled to the rear of the toilet block where another man sexually assaulted her.

"Her attackers fled when they were disturbed by three men who were walking by the area and who shouted at them.

"I don't think the three men realised what was actually going on or that their intervention probably stopped this attack from escalating.

"It is important that we trace them as what they saw could prove vital to us catching the two men responsible."

