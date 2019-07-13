Police believe taxi driver could help crack robbery case

A man on a silver bike harassed one woman for cash and robbed another in Glasgow on Saturday.

Glasgow: The thief targeted two women along Dumbarton Road. Google 2019

Police hope to track down a taxi driver who could help crack a robbery case in Glasgow.

At around 5.25am on Saturday, a 26-year-old woman was harassed for money by a man on a silver bike while waiting at a bus stop on Dumbarton Road near Methil Street, Scotstoun.

The woman was able to make off without handing any cash over.

Around 20 minutes later, at 5.45am, a 23-year-old woman was walking along Dumbarton Road near to Duncan Avenue when the same man pulled up on his bike from behind and grabbed her, causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspect managed to make off with his victim's bag, which contained money, bank cards and personal items.

Neither woman was injured during the incidents, but both have been left shaken by their ordeal.

The dark-haired suspect - who is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s and spoke with broken English - was captured on CCTV having an altercation with a man on the street and riding into the path of a taxi driver.

Detective sergeant Neil Guy said: "From CCTV we see the man approach the first lady then make off on his silver bike along Dumbarton Road where he seems to have an altercation with a man on the street.

"He is then seen riding his bike in the middle of Dumbarton Road, near to Queen Victoria Court, but is challenged by a private hire driver who he rides into the path of.

"I would appeal to either of these men, the man in the street or the private hire driver - who may have dashcam footage - to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

"Their information may assist in catching this man."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.