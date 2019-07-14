Pensioner dies after being knocked down by quad bike

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident in Glasgow.

Glasgow: The pensioner was struck while walking along Millbrix Avenue. Google 2019

A man has been arrested after a 75-year-old woman died after being struck by a quad bike in Glasgow.

The pensioner was walking along a pavement in Millbrix Avenue when a red Honda quad bike mounted the kerb and struck her.

Emergency services were called, however the woman died at the scene.

The incident happened at around 3.10pm on Saturday.

The road was closed for nearly five hours whilst investigation works were carried out.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and hope to trace the driver of a white van who may have seen what happened.

Sergeant Nikki Taylor said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the Knightswood area yesterday afternoon and saw a quad bike being driven so we can establish exactly what happened here.

"We know there was a white van in the street at the time of the incident and we would appeal to the driver to get in touch as they may have vital information.

"You may also have dashcam or home CCTV that can help us, please look back. We urge you to get in touch."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.