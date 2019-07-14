Woman punched on the face by a man as they walked a dog

Police hope to find the victim to check on her wellbeing following the attack in Paisley.

Paisley: The woman was punched while walking along Corsebar Drive. Google 2019

An appeal has been launched after a woman was punched on the face in Renfrewshire.

Police hope to find the victim to check on her wellbeing as she was seen to suffer a facial injury in the attack, which happened along Corsebar Drive in Paisley at around 8pm on Saturday.

The woman was assaulted by a man as the two walked a dog - believed to be a Staffie - towards Stanely Road.

A member of the public called the police, but by the time officers arrived the pair could not be found.

Sergeant Johnny Mullan said: "Our priority is to trace the woman involved to make sure she is okay.

"She appears to have been walking with the man and a dog, possibly a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, when the attack happened.

"She is described as white, with blond hair, and was wearing shorts. The man is described as white and wearing all black.

"At this time we don't know if the two are known to each other but we need to make sure she is alright.

"I would appeal to the woman, or anyone who either recognises the description or who has information that may help us to trace her, to contact Paisley police office via 101."

