Pensioner who died after being hit by quad bike named

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Margaret Meldrum: Hit by quad bike in Glasgow.

A woman who died after being struck by a quad bike in Glasgow has been named.

Margaret Meldrum, from Knightswood, was walking along a pavement in the area's Millbrix Avenue when the bike mounted the kerb and hit her.

Emergency services were called, however the 75-year-old died at the scene.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place just after 3pm on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

Sergeant Nikki Taylor, Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the Knightswood area yesterday afternoon and saw a quad bike being driven so we can establish exactly what happened here.

"We know there was a white van in the street at the time of the incident and we would appeal to the driver to get in touch as they may have vital information.

"You may also have dash-cam or home CCTV that can help us, please look back. We urge you to get in touch."

