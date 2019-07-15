Climate protesters block city centre road with 25ft boat

Extinction Rebellion Scotland gathered to shut down the busy Glasgow route on Monday morning.

Protest: Boat is blocking road. STV

Climate change protesters with a 25ft boat are causing delays and road closures in Glasgow city centre.

The environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion Scotland launched the demonstration in the city's Trongate area on Monday morning.

They are protesting against inaction on climate change by using the boat to cover the intersection of Gallowgate and High Street by the Merchant City clock tower.

Protest: Busy road closed by campaigners.

Messages from the group saying 'Act Now', understood to be a demand for the UK Government to do more to tackle the climate crisis, and 'the future you fear is already here' have been written on the vessel.



Police Scotland has confirmed that the Trongate was closed to all eastbound traffic between Albion Street and High Street due to the ongoing protest.

Road users have been urged to consider taking other routes and warned there could be some congestion on surrounding streets.

Extinction Rebellion protests were also set to take place in Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds and London.

It comes as part of the group's week-long "summer uprising".

