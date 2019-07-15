Police arrest 44 revellers during TRNSMT festival 

The music festival held at Glasgow Green also saw numerous drug recoveries by police.

Festival: Police arrested 44 people during TRNSMT. Ryan Buchanan

Police arrested 44 people over the weekend at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

Around 50,000 people attended each day of the event at Glasgow Green.

The three-day music event saw performances by Lewis Capaldi, Gerry Cinnamon and Stormzy.

Police Scotland said they made 13 arrests on Friday, eight on Saturday and 23 on Sunday.

There were also a number of drug recoveries made during the festival.

These included 17 on Friday, 23 on Saturday and 14 on Sunday.

