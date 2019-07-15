Firm behind colourful McCoo artwork goes into liquidation

Steven Brown Art Limited employed 21 people and operated a gallery and warehouse in Ayr.

Bust: The company has gone into liquidation. Steven Brown Art

The company behind the colourful McCoo range of artwork and merchandise has gone into liquidation.

Ayr-based Steven Brown Art Limited employed 21 people and operated a gallery and warehouse in the town.

Established in 2016, the company produced prints and merchandise which were sold from the gallery, online and through gift shops and cafes.

Liquidators FRP Advisory said it had ceased trading and all staff have been made redundant with immediate effect.

Partner Tom MacLennan said: "Steven Brown Art Limited became very well known for its range of highly creative and engaging artwork based around the famous 'McCoo' brand.

"Although the company grew rapidly, it had been suffering from serious cash flow problems and creditor pressure. As such the only option was to place the company in liquidation.

"We will now be selling all the remaining stock and would encourage interested parties to register their interest.

"We will also work closely with the Redundancy Payments Service and other agencies to minimise the impact on the staff affected by the closure of the business."

