Schoolgirl left in coma after 'taking drugs' at TRNSMT

A 19-year-old man has been arrested over the incident that took place on Friday.

TRNSMT: Schoolgirl fell ill on Friday night. Ryan Buchanan

A schoolgirl was left in a critical condition after reportedly taking drugs at TRNSMT festival.

The 16-year-old from Dundee was rushed to hospital during the first day of the Glasgow Green concert before being placed into a medically induced coma at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Her condition is now being described as stable.

He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on alleged drug offences on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 7.40 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019, police were made aware of a 16-year-old girl having been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after becoming unwell at a festival in Glasgow Green.

"A 19-year-old man has been arrested for alleged drugs offences."

Thousands attended the three-day festival which ran from July 12 to July 14.

A total of 44 people were arrested during the concert that was headlined by Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen and George Ezra.