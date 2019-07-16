Family of boy with rare condition in charity cash battle

More than £1000 was raised for nine-year-old Adam Smith in 2017 but his family has not received it.

Fund: Adam Smith has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. STV

The family of a young boy with a rare genetic condition is claiming a North Lanarkshire charity has kept money from them.

More than £1000 was raised for Adam Smith through Bumblebee Babies, a charity which aims to raise money for disabled and terminally ill children.

The nine-year-old suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a rare inherited condition which affects connective tissue.

A total of £1200 was raised to buy a specialist car sear for Adam at a Tesco in Buckie, Cumbernauld, during October 2017.

The cash was later released to the charity but the family is yet to receive it.

Kevin Smith, Adam's dad said: "It's coming up for two years now and still no money.

"Local people obviously generously donated money expecting it to go to Adam when it clearly hasn't.

"I don't think it's very fair on them either because they've been lead to believe they're donating money for somebody local and obviously the money hasn't come here."

He added: "People ask us if we managed to get something for Adam from the fundraising and when we explain that he hasn't actually received the money, the charity kept it, it kind of puts doubt on people, what they think of us as well, I think."

Mr Smith said he was introduced to Debra Murray, who runs Bumblebee Babies, while on holiday in 2017.

She offered to raise money for Adam and a date was arranged by the charity for a fundraising day at the Tesco.

However, the cash raised was not enough to cover the car seat, and as the family could not afford to make up the difference, they decided to use the fund to take Adam to Legoland instead.

Bumblebee Babies claimed the trip was not what it set out to fund and it is under no obligation to hand over the money.

The Smith family is now in limbo with the charity.

Under guidelines, the charity says because not enough money was raised for the car seat, it is a "failed appeal" - and there can be a discussion about using it for something else.

The guidelines state the money should be spent in a way which best meets the intentions of the people who donated.

But, at the time, not realising, the Smith family actually signed up to a company called "Community Care Scotland" and not the charity, meaning all of these guidelines do not apply.

A spokesperson from Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) said: "We can confirm that we received concerns about this matter.

"However, the issues raised appeared to relate not to the charity but instead to a private company called Community Care Scotland Limited that is not involved with the charity's activities and does not fall within OSCR's remit.

"Some of the individuals involved as charity trustees are also directors of the private company.

"OSCR can only progress concerns when there is an issue under charity law, not company law.

"Generally this relates to matters involving a charity, an organisation controlled by a charity or an individual or organisation representing themselves as a charity when they are not.

"If anyone would like to come to OSCR with further information we will assess it in line with our published inquiry policy.

Brenda Murray, from Bumblebee Babies, said she was advised to set up the company before the charity but separated the two after OSCR told her to.

She is adamant the charity has done nothing wrong and that it was the Smith family who approached her to raise funds.

Ms Murray said: "We are so looking forward for Adam to pick his chair/seat and this will give him a more active way of life due to his medical condition.

"Once Adam's family has picked a suitable chair/seat that was requested by his family, Tesco, Buckie agreed to help fund towards it.

"The money Tesco Buckie raised will be sent to the supplier to go towards the purchase.

"Hopefully we will receive a lot of happy pictures of Adam being out and about more mobile in his new chair/seat so we can then send it to Tesco, Buckie, whose wonderful customers donated to funding his chair/seat.

"We would like to wish Adam and his family a healthy happy future."

