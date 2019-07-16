Man arrested over murder of woman missing since 2017

A 69-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Patricia Henry.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a missing woman who was last seen two years ago.

Patricia Henry was last seen at her home address in Girvan, South Ayrshire, in November 2017.

The 46-year-old wasn't reported missing until four months later in March 2018.

Ms Henry, was originally from Paisley before moving to Kirkwood Place in Girvan in October 2017.

Despite extensive police enquiries to date, no trace of her has been found.

Police have now confirmed that a 69-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance.

Patricia is described as being around 5ft 10 with a slim build and collar length brown hair.

She also has a tattoo of two clouds and rose bearing the name Patty on her left upper arm and a tattoo of a dolphin on her hip.

