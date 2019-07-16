Woman sexually assaulted on board train from Glasgow

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was targeted on the train in Lanarkshire.

Assault: Woman attacked on train.

A woman has been sexually assaulted after being targeted by a man on board a train between Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was assaulted at around 8.15pm on Thursday in Carluke after boarding the train at Glasgow Central Station.

The man touched her inappropriately before aiming sexual comments at her.

He then became aggressive to other passengers on board the train.

Police officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses and asked anyone with any information to come forward as they release details of the suspect they are looking to trace.

He is described as white, bald and tall with a heavy build.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a purple or pink hooded top, jeans and green trainers.

He was carrying a white drawstring bag and had tattoos on his hand.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who knows the identity of the suspect, should contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

