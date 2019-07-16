Teen in court over girl in coma who 'took drugs' at TRNSMT

Josh Alexander was arrested after a 16-year-old was rushed to hospital from the event.

Court: Teen appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court Ryan Buchanan

A teenager has appeared in court charged in connection with a 16-year-old girl ending up in a coma after taking drugs at TRNSMT.

Josh Alexander was arrested during a police investigation after a girl, who can't be named for legal reasons, was rushed to hospital after falling unwell at the Glasgow city centre festival on Friday.

It's understood she was taken to the medical tent within the festival arena by worried friends, then rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Police Scotland launched an investigation to try and discover who supplied the youngster with the drugs.

It's understood medics saved the life of the teenage girl, who is from Dundee, and that she was placed in a medically induced coma.

During the probe, suspicion fell on Alexander, and he was arrested in connection with the incident and held in police custody.

Police Scotland confirmed his arrest on Monday and said he was due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court later that day in connection with the case.

But he actually appeared in the dock on Tuesday afternoon at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Alexander, also of Dundee, is understood to be accused of supplying the girl with the drugs at Braehead Shopping Centre, in Renfrewshire.

He made no plea to the four charges he faces - two of supplying controlled drugs to others, and two of possession of drugs.

The case was continued for prosecutors to investigate further and he was released on bail.

No future court dates have been set but he is expected to go on trial before a jury later this year.

