Man charged over death of woman missing for two years
Patricia Henry was last seen at her home in Girvan, South Ayrshire, in November 2017.
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a missing woman who was last seen two years ago.
Patricia Henry was last seen at her home address in Girvan, South Ayrshire, in November 2017.
The 46-year-old wasn't reported missing until four months later in March 2018.
On Tuesday a 69-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Ms Henry.
Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Chow, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Patricia's family and although Police Scotland has carried out extensive enquiries we have yet to find her body.
"Despite today's significant development I would continue to urge anyone who has any information which can help our investigation to get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 3401 of Wednesday March 14 2018."
The 69-year-old man is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
