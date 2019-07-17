Dog biscuits laced with nails found as warning renewed

The Scottish SPCA said this is the sixth incident of its kind in Glasgow over the past year.

Dangerous: Pet owners are being urged to be vigilant. Pixabay

A further warning has been issued to pet owners after more dog biscuits laced with nails were found in Glasgow - the sixth incident of its kind over the past year.

The Scottish SPCA described the act as "calculated and abominable" and is appealing for information to bring those responsible to justice.

Warning: The biscuits have been laced with nails. Scottish SPCA

The animal welfare charity first issued a warning in March following three separate complaints of the dangerous treats in the Dorset Square area of the city - all within a fortnight of each other.

Just days after that appeal, the Scottish SPCA then had to issue a further warning after three dogs reportedly ingested poison within Alexandra Park in the city.

Following this new incident, the Scottish SPCA believe the person won't stop "until an animal is hurt".

Inspector Vickery said: "We are grateful that no animal was harmed by the biscuits and we are thankful to the vigilant members of the community who alerted us to these incidents.

"This is the second time we have appealed for information.

"In total, this is the sixth incident of its kind we have had reported to us in the Anderston area in just over a year.

"There were reports of dogs ingesting poison in Alexandra Park in Glasgow just days after our first plea.

"This is a calculated and abominable criminal offence and we will do all we can to find the person responsible. It seems they won't stop until an animal is hurt.

"Someone knows something and we are desperate to put a stop to this."

If you have any information or see anything suspicious, call the Scottish SPCA's confidential animal helpline on 0300 999 999.

