Man struck by car and stabbed by gang in murder bid

Two men were left injured after being attacked by three cars full of people in Glasgow.

Murder bid: Man stabbed after being struck by car. Police Scotland

A man has been stabbed after being deliberately struck by a car during a murder bid in Glasgow that left two in hospital.

The 21-year-old was standing on Annette Street in Govanhill when he was hit by an Audi which was deliberately driven at him at around 10pm on Tuesday.

Another two cars, a silver Honda and a Mercedes, then also pulled up and the occupants of the three vehicles got out and chased the victim before assaulting and stabbing him.

A 20-year-old was also left injured after being assaulted during the disturbance.

The gang then got back into the cars and made off in the direction of Calder Street.

Police and ambulance were called and both men were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The 21 year-old is being treated for a stab wound and the 20-year-old is being treated for his injuries.

Hospital staff describe their condition as stable.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish more details including the circumstances surrounding this attack and to trace the men responsible.

"This is a busy area and I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident who has not yet spoken to officers, or anyone who has information that will assist this investigation."